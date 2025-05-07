3 charged with trafficking fentanyl, other drugs Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A multi-agency investigation between the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI Unit), has led to the arrest of three individuals on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 2:00 am.

Those at the center of the investigation, identified as 27-year-old Ashlee Miller of Pineville, Ky. 45-year-old William O’Rourke of Kenvir, Ky. and 40-year-old Amanda Monday of Middlesboro, Ky., were seen entering a room at the Econo Lodge In Middlesboro.

An active indictment warrant was verified on Amanda Monday and Bell County Deputies Hunter Luttrell, Samson Churchwell, and K-9 Deputy Keith Fuson with K-9 Steve made entry into the room.

Movement was heard in the rear of the room and Miller, Monday, and O’Rourke, refused to come out as they were seen throwing baggies around the room. K-9 Steve immediately alerted on the presence of narcotics and in plain view were drugs, needles, and baggies on the tables.

All three individuals were then detained and a search incident to arrest yielded scales with residue, scoops with residue, small baggies used as packaging with residue, a loaded syringe, three baggies which contained a suspected Heroin/Fentanyl mixture weighing close to 10 grams combined. Also found were multiple pills believed to be Fentanyl and cash with suspected Fentanyl residue on it along with several used glass pipes.

All three were lodged in the Bell County Detention Center, charged with:

Engaging in organized crime,

(2) two counts of possession of Fentanyl – 1st degree,

trafficking in controlled substance – 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives),

trafficking in controlled substance – 1st offense (Heroin),

possession of controlled substance – 1st offense (Heroin),

(2) two counts of possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine),

possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified),

possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree (drug unspecified),

buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, delivery/manufacture of drug paraphernalia,

Ashlee Miller was additionally charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Monday was additionally charged with failure to wear seat belts and failure to appear.

William O’Rourke was additionally charged as a fugitive from justice.